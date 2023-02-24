HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Your Bag Is Now Safe At Airport! Autonomous Evs Take Charge Of Luggage At Changi

Your bag is now safe at airport! Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi

For the frequent flyers with trust issues, there is good news at Singapore's Changi airport. Considered one of the finest and established as one of the busiest in the world, the Changi airport has deployed autonomous electric vehicles (EVs) - called Auto-Dolly - to handle luggage transport services at one of its terminals. At present, the autonomous or driver-less vehicles have been deployed on a trial basis.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 17:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Auto Dolly driverless baggage transport system in action during trial runs at Singapore airport.
Auto Dolly driverless baggage transport system in action during trial runs at Singapore airport.
Auto Dolly driverless baggage transport system in action during trial runs at Singapore airport.
Auto Dolly driverless baggage transport system in action during trial runs at Singapore airport.

Officials from the Changi Airport point to a manpower shortage that has made the idea of having autonomous vehicles to handle baggage a feasible prospect. Attracting new workers too has not always been easy because driving conventional vehicles in the outdoor conditions is not always appealing to all. But beyond just filling in for actual workers, it is also believed that the baggage delivery efficiency can be increased greatly by such vehicles which, in turn, can elevate passenger service qualities.

It is also possible for more of such autonomous vehicles to be deployed for purposes other than transporting luggage. “The learning from the trials will shape the concept of operations for baggage transportation and potentially catalyse autonomy for other airside vehicles," a press statement from Changi Airport informs. “Auto-Dolly also has the ability to be electronically tagged with one or more units so they can work together as a group, giving this piece of equipment an added advantage."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The first phase of the trial saw Auto Dolly successfully - and autonomously - travel autonomously along airside roadways, as well as within the baggage handling area. The second phase of the trial will now involve testing the safe operations of the Auto-Dolly at the aircraft stand. “Due to its small footprint and tight turning radius, the Auto-dolly can manoeuvre itself precisely next to an aircraft," the statement further highlights. “Changi is the first airport in the world to test this equipment’s ability to perform autonomous loading and unloading of ULDs at the aircraft stand."

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: Autonomous Vehicle EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets this new feature, sees hike in price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets this new feature, sees hike in price
Six EVs by 2030: Decoding Maruti Suzuki strategy for India's electric future
Six EVs by 2030: Decoding Maruti Suzuki strategy for India's electric future
Lithium discovery in India key to EV push, but mining poses risks: Experts
Lithium discovery in India key to EV push, but mining poses risks: Experts
Top 10 affordable automatic cars under ₹10 lakh
Top 10 affordable automatic cars under 10 lakh
Is the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X worth your attention?
Is the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X worth your attention?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city