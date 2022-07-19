HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Xiaomi To Unveil Ev Prototype In August, Production Slated For 2024

Xiaomi to unveil EV prototype in August, production slated for 2024

Xiaomi introduced its electric car business back in March 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 19:45 PM
Xiaomi is set to launch its EV in 2024. (REUTERS)
Xiaomi is set to launch its EV in 2024. (REUTERS)
Xiaomi is set to launch its EV in 2024. (REUTERS)
Xiaomi is set to launch its EV in 2024.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle prototype next month. Also, the EV is slated to enter production in 2024, claims a report by Sina Tech. Several technology giants like Google, Apple, and Sony have ambitions for electric and autonomous vehicles. Xiaomi is the latest in the block and close to reality as it appears.

(Also Read: Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab)

Xiaomi introduced its electric car business back in March 2021, announcing that it would initially invest $1.5 billion in the project and eventually invest $10 billion over the next 10 years. The Xiaomi electric cars will launch through the newly-formed Xiaomi Auto Co Ltd. Company.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In November last year, Xiaomi agreed to a contract with the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area Management Committee to build the headquarters of its auto business. This manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 units, claimed the tech giant turning automaker.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report claims that the design of Xiaomi’s first EV was led by Shanghai HVST Automobile Design, the same company behind the WM Motor Maven Concept. After the debut, Xiaomi’s engineering prototype is slated to undergo a host of tests, including cold winter tests.

It is not clear what body style will be adopted by Xiaomi’s first electric car, but the company is thought to be working on at least four different models. Also, it is not sure if the production model of the EV will carry over the design of the concept model.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 19:45 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab
Hyundai confirms affordable entry-level EV for Europe, targets $20k price slab
iVOOMi Energy announces fresh ₹200 crore investment for EV development
iVOOMi Energy announces fresh 200 crore investment for EV development
Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio
Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held
Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city