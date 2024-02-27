Xiaomi SU7 Max EV, with 1,200-km range, makes debut at Mobile World Congress

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has showcased the SUV7 electric vehicle publicly for the first time since its debut last year. The tech giant revealed its first electric car at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain on Monday (February 26). The SU7 EV, wrapped in aqua blue exterior colour, garnered much attraction at the annual tech event. The tech giant has also revealed more details about the SU7 electric car ahead of its launch and delivery later this year. Xiaomi promises the SU7 can take on the likes of Porsche and others in terms of its performance.

Xiaomi has hinted that the deliveries of the SU7 electric vehicle could begin in China and other markets as soon as April this year. The company plans to manufacture around 2,000 units of the SUV7 by March. It also plans to expand its production capacity to around 10,000 by July. During the MWC 2024 event, Xiaomi has also revealed the top-of-the-line version of the SU7 electric car which promises more power and better performance.

Xiaomi SU7 Max: Key features

Xiaomi SU7 Max, which will sit atop the standard version of the electric car unveiled last year, is capable of generating 673 hp of power and 838 Nm of peak torque. The standard version of the electric car generate power output ranging between 299 hp and 374 hp while the peak torque output goes up to 635 Nm. Instead of V6 and VS6 engines used for the standard version, Xiaomi will use V8s engine for the Max version of the SU7.

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan will also be at par with some of the quickest EVs around the world. The company promises the EV to generate at least 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM), ranking among some of the best.

Xiaomi SU7: Battery and range

In terms of range, the tech giant promises the SU7 Max will be able to run more than 1,200 kms on a single charge. It will come equipped with internally developed CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin.

Also Read : Renault unveils R5 electric model at Geneva Motor Show, looks to bolster EV sales

Xiaomi SU7: Advanced autonomous technology

The SU7 is one of the most tech-loaded electric car to be unveiled in recent times. It comes equipped with internally developed autonomous driving technology called Xiaomi Pilot. The technology uses an adaptive mapping system that works between 5 metres and up to 250 meters. It uses 11 LiDar cameras, 12 ultrasonic radars and 3mm wave radars for an advanced autonomous driving experience.

First Published Date: