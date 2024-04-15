‘What matters is…": PM Narendra Modi reacts to Tesla’s upcoming India debut

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. The last time the South Africa-born, American businessman met the Indian Prime Minister, he said he is his fan. When asked about this during the course of a recent interview, PM Modi said it matters more about what Musk thinks of India than what he thinks of him.

Tesla, the world's largest EV company, has been eyeing India - the world's third-largest vehicle market in terms of sales - for several years now. Musk and PM Modi have met on two previous occasions but it is the upcoming meeting that is expected to make Tesla's India debut official. And it could hold a lot of potential for both Tesla as well as India's EV march.

Underlining the rapid progress in the electric vehicle (EV) space that India has already made, PM Modi highlighted during an interview to news agency ANI that the country has come a long way over the past decade. “It is not about his (Musk's) views about Modi but about his views about India," he said. "Our EV market is huge. In 2014-15, around 2,000 EVs were sold. In 2023-24, 12 lakh EVs were sold. India is showing the world the sheer pace of creating an EV ecosystem."

PM Modi also explained that his top priority when it comes to EVs is to ensure that the country's youth are at the center of it. For this, he also referred to the enormous job potential. “It does not matter whose investment it is. What matters is that the sweat of our countrymen is at the center of it all. It (EV ecosystem) will provide a whole lot of jobs to the young in our country."

India's EV revolution is currently underway and while the charge is primarily being led by two and three-wheelers, there is also enormous potential for electric cars to become far more common than these are today. Then there is the added benefit environmental benefit of zero-emission vehicles, a fact that PM Modi also touched upon during the interview to ANI.

