Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles ‘what Matters Is…": Pm Narendra Modi Reacts To Tesla’s Upcoming India Debut

‘What matters is…": PM Narendra Modi reacts to Tesla’s upcoming India debut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 19:01 PM
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he is a fan of PM Narendra Modi. For the Indian prime minister, the focus is clear - EV ecosystem for environmental good
...
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. Highlighting the big strides taken by India in the EV space, PM Modi has underlined the enormous job potential at hand from the sector. (PTI)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. The last time the South Africa-born, American businessman met the Indian Prime Minister, he said he is his fan. When asked about this during the course of a recent interview, PM Modi said it matters more about what Musk thinks of India than what he thinks of him.

Tesla, the world's largest EV company, has been eyeing India - the world's third-largest vehicle market in terms of sales - for several years now. Musk and PM Modi have met on two previous occasions but it is the upcoming meeting that is expected to make Tesla's India debut official. And it could hold a lot of potential for both Tesla as well as India's EV march.

Underlining the rapid progress in the electric vehicle (EV) space that India has already made, PM Modi highlighted during an interview to news agency ANI that the country has come a long way over the past decade. “It is not about his (Musk's) views about Modi but about his views about India," he said. "Our EV market is huge. In 2014-15, around 2,000 EVs were sold. In 2023-24, 12 lakh EVs were sold. India is showing the world the sheer pace of creating an EV ecosystem."

PM Modi also explained that his top priority when it comes to EVs is to ensure that the country's youth are at the center of it. For this, he also referred to the enormous job potential. “It does not matter whose investment it is. What matters is that the sweat of our countrymen is at the center of it all. It (EV ecosystem) will provide a whole lot of jobs to the young in our country."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon493 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon396 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

India's EV revolution is currently underway and while the charge is primarily being led by two and three-wheelers, there is also enormous potential for electric cars to become far more common than these are today. Then there is the added benefit environmental benefit of zero-emission vehicles, a fact that PM Modi also touched upon during the interview to ANI.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2024, 19:01 PM IST
TAGS: Narendra Modi PM Modi Elon Musk EV electric vehicle electric car Model 3
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS