Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle in a top-speed run

Ultraviolette F77 has received over 65,000 pre-orders from 190 countries. The pre-bookings of the motorcycle are already started.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 13:17 PM
The popularity of electric two-wheelers has increased significantly because of the increasing prices of petrol. Ultraviolette, a performance EV startup from Bangalore has gained a lot of attention because of their upcoming high-performance motorcycle, the F77. The electric motorcycle's launch was postponed because of the pandemic and semiconductor shortage. Here is a video uploaded on Facebook by Strell in which the top speed of the Ultraviolette F77 can be seen.

In the video, the Ultraviolette F77 hits a top speed of 152 kmph which is quite impressive for an electric two-wheeler. This top speed is higher than Ultraviolette's claims of 147 kmph. This might be because the manufacturer got more time to for improving the motorcycle. Ultraviolette claims that F77 can hit 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds. The manufacturer offers three riding modes. There is Eco, Sport and Insane.

The battery capacity of the Ultraviolette F77 is 4.2 kWh. There is a 1 kW charger that will be offered as standard and a 3 kW portable charger. The standard charger will take 5 hours to charge the battery whereas the Fast charger will take 1.5 hours.

The F77 will be offered in three colour schemes, there will be Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. In terms of features, there are backlit switches, LED lighting and a coloured TFT instrument cluster that shows vital information to the rider. The weight of the Ultraviolette F77 of 158 kgs which is quite decent and the seat height of the F77 is 800 mm which should be accessible for most of the riders.

Ultraviolette recently hosted a test ride event for the aviation community. The event was held at TAAL (Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd.) airfield on India's 75th Independence Day. Some members of the Indian Armed Forces were present at the event who also test rode the production-spec version of the F77. Ultraviolette will be starting test rides for the general public from September 2022.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle Ultraviolette F77 EVs EV electric vehicles
