Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat

Electric motors are known for their instant and high torques. One man in California decided to demonstrate the power of the electric motor with his motorized wheelchair. Posted on social media, the video shows how the wheelchair driver is making a left-hand turn through an intersection in his motorized wheelchair while towing a full-size trailer with a powerboat on it.

While it may sound unbelievable, the motorized wheelchair with an electric motor fitted to that actually handled the job pretty well, as the video shows. However, the wheelchair appeared slightly wobbling while cornering. Clearly, the wheelchair's electric motor was capable to churn out enough torque to pull the weight of the large trailer with a full-size powerboat on it.

However, such an activity can be risky as having enough torque to pull something that big doesn't mean the pulling vehicle will have enough braking power to stop the momentum. In such a case, the load behind can topple on the towing vehicle.

A publication called Tire Meets Road points out that this is not the first time this has happened. It claims similar things happen in England and Australia.

