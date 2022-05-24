HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Man In A Motorized Wheelchair Tows A Boat

Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat

Electric motors are known for generating high torque and this wheelchair is seen using that to the fullest.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 12:30 PM
The electric wheelchair is seen towing a powerboat. (Image: (Instagram/Worldofcarpentry)
The electric wheelchair is seen towing a powerboat. (Image: (Instagram/Worldofcarpentry)
The electric wheelchair is seen towing a powerboat. (Image: (Instagram/Worldofcarpentry)
The electric wheelchair is seen towing a powerboat. (Image: (Instagram/Worldofcarpentry)

Electric motors are known for their instant and high torques. One man in California decided to demonstrate the power of the electric motor with his motorized wheelchair. Posted on social media, the video shows how the wheelchair driver is making a left-hand turn through an intersection in his motorized wheelchair while towing a full-size trailer with a powerboat on it.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Porsche brings Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition, offers buyers special perks)

While it may sound unbelievable, the motorized wheelchair with an electric motor fitted to that actually handled the job pretty well, as the video shows. However, the wheelchair appeared slightly wobbling while cornering. Clearly, the wheelchair's electric motor was capable to churn out enough torque to pull the weight of the large trailer with a full-size powerboat on it.

However, such an activity can be risky as having enough torque to pull something that big doesn't mean the pulling vehicle will have enough braking power to stop the momentum. In such a case, the load behind can topple on the towing vehicle.

A publication called Tire Meets Road points out that this is not the first time this has happened. It claims similar things happen in England and Australia.

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years
Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat
Watch: This man in a motorized wheelchair tows a boat
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at ₹19.19 lakh
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at 19.19 lakh
Kia sells one crore cars in US market since debut, EV6 in red is milestone unit
Kia sells one crore cars in US market since debut, EV6 in red is milestone unit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city