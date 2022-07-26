Volvo XC40 Recharge launch: LIVE and latest updates

Volvo's EV overture to India

After years of doing business in India, Swedish carmaker Volvo has finally entered the electric vehicle segment in the country. The carmaker has been teasing the XC40 Recharge for the Indian market for some time now, while the model was already launched in European markets much earlier. Volvo's move to go electric in India is part of the carmaker's plans to take on rivals like Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover and even Korean carmakers like Kia and Hyundai. Volvo could make its rivals run for their money, with its decision to go local with the XC40 Recharge SUV's production. This will help the carmaker price it aggressively to take on the luxury EVs as well electric cars like Kia EV6.