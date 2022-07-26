HT Auto
Volvo XC40 Recharge launch: LIVE and latest updates

  • The XC40 Recharge is going to be the first electric vehicle to be offered by Volvo Cars India in the country. The XC40 Recharge is basically the electric avatar of its ICE version.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 09:23 AM
Volvo Cars India is all set to announce the price of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV today, July 26. The Swedish carmaker had unveiled its first electric vehicle for India earlier. It was scheduled to launch around April this year. However, complications arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic situation forced the launch to be delayed to the third quarter of this year. The XC40 Recharge, which is already available in global markets, is Volvo's first step in the EV segment in India with the hope to capture a large share in the premium EV segment. The XC40 Recharge will take on rivals such as Kia EV6, Jaguar I-Pace among others. ...read less
26 Jul 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Watch: First Drive Review of Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV

26 Jul 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Volvo's EV overture to India

After years of doing business in India, Swedish carmaker Volvo has finally entered the electric vehicle segment in the country. The carmaker has been teasing the XC40 Recharge for the Indian market for some time now, while the model was already launched in European markets much earlier. Volvo's move to go electric in India is part of the carmaker's plans to take on rivals like Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover and even Korean carmakers like Kia and Hyundai. Volvo could make its rivals run for their money, with its decision to go local with the XC40 Recharge SUV's production. This will help the carmaker price it aggressively to take on the luxury EVs as well electric cars like Kia EV6.

