Volkswagen introduces ID. Aero electric sedan: Details

The Volkswagen ID.Aero electric vehicle is a four-door EV which will be offered globally in the future in the premium mid-size segment.

Volkswagen showcased its all-electric ID.Aero concept sedan in China. This is the company's first global fully-electric sedan and it will be positioned in the premium mid-size sedan segment. Volkswagen stated the production of the ID.Aero electric sedan will go on sale in the second half of 2023.

The Volkswagen ID.Aero electric vehicle is a four-door EV which is almost five metres long and has been designed based on aerodynamic principles. The aerodynamically designed front end and roof ensure that air flows optimally over the electric vehicle. The ID.Aero features sporty 22-inch two-tone wheels that have been designed in the style of a turbine and are integrated flush into the wheel housings. The all-new electric sedan also offers illuminated touch surfaces in the place of classic door handles which further reduce the drag.

The front end of the new Volkswagen ID.Aero comes with the typical ID. honeycombs which are common in the ID. family of the automaker. There is a feature which is a narrow light strip that extends horizontally across the front out to the left and right of the illuminated Volkswagen badge and above the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that wrap into the wings and side panels. The rear end of the EV comes with a dark light strip and LED tail light clusters with a honeycomb structure that gives Volkswagen ID.Aero more premium look.

The ID.Aero EV is based on MEB architecture which Volkswagen informs can be adapted for vehicles of different shapes and sizes. Volkswagen stated the MEB helps in utilising the possibilities of electric mobility fully, allowing long ranges, a maximum digital connectivity and over-the-air update capability. The electric sedan is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery with a net energy content of 77 kWh and offers a range of 620 km.

Volkswagen has planned to manufacture the ID.Aero for Europe will at its Emden plant in 2023.

