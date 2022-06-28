HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Introduces Id. Aero Electric Sedan: Details

Volkswagen introduces ID. Aero electric sedan: Details

The Volkswagen ID.Aero electric vehicle is a four-door EV which will be offered globally in the future in the premium mid-size segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM
All-electric Volkswagen ID. Aero sedan.
All-electric Volkswagen ID. Aero sedan.
All-electric Volkswagen ID. Aero sedan.
All-electric Volkswagen ID. Aero sedan.

Volkswagen showcased its all-electric ID.Aero concept sedan in China. This is the company's first global fully-electric sedan and it will be positioned in the premium mid-size sedan segment. Volkswagen stated the production of the ID.Aero electric sedan will go on sale in the second half of 2023.

The Volkswagen ID.Aero electric vehicle is a four-door EV which is almost five metres long and has been designed based on aerodynamic principles. The aerodynamically designed front end and roof ensure that air flows optimally over the electric vehicle. The ID.Aero features sporty 22-inch two-tone wheels that have been designed in the style of a turbine and are integrated flush into the wheel housings. The all-new electric sedan also offers illuminated touch surfaces in the place of classic door handles which further reduce the drag.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Volkswagen pauses production of ID.Buzz EV: Report

The front end of the new Volkswagen ID.Aero comes with the typical ID. honeycombs which are common in the ID. family of the automaker. There is a feature which is a narrow light strip that extends horizontally across the front out to the left and right of the illuminated Volkswagen badge and above the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that wrap into the wings and side panels. The rear end of the EV comes with a dark light strip and LED tail light clusters with a honeycomb structure that gives Volkswagen ID.Aero more premium look.

(Also read | Volkswagen Virtus makes national record for single-day deliveries )

The ID.Aero EV is based on MEB architecture which Volkswagen informs can be adapted for vehicles of different shapes and sizes. Volkswagen stated the MEB helps in utilising the possibilities of electric mobility fully, allowing long ranges, a maximum digital connectivity and over-the-air update capability. The electric sedan is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery with a net energy content of 77 kWh and offers a range of 620 km.

Volkswagen has planned to manufacture the ID.Aero for Europe will at its Emden plant in 2023.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID. Aero ID. Aero Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 to break cover tomorrow: Key facts to know
Hyundai Ioniq 6 to break cover tomorrow: Key facts to know
Actor Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son bumps Lamborghini Urus into a parked BMW
Actor Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son bumps Lamborghini Urus into a parked BMW
Volkswagen introduces ID. Aero electric sedan: Details
Volkswagen introduces ID. Aero electric sedan: Details
Paris to charge owners of combustion-engine motorcycles for parking
Paris to charge owners of combustion-engine motorcycles for parking

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city