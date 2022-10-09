Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Which electric ride should you choose

Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the bulging electric vehicle arena with its Vida V1 electric scooter, introduced under the two-wheeler manufacturer's sub-brand Vida. The Vida V1 comes with an eye-catching design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak etc.

(Also Read: Here's everything you need to know about Vida V1 electric scooters)

Available in V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the electric scooter will be available for booking from October 10, and its delivery is slated to commence in December 2022.

Initially, Via V1 electric scooter will be launched in three cities - New Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The two-wheeler brand plans to launch the scooter in a phased manner. It will be introduced to other cities later.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Here is a comparison of pricing and specifications between Vida V1 and TVS iQube.

Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Price

Vida V1 comes available in two different variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The two variants of the Vida V1 have been priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The TVS iQube, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹99,130 and ₹104,123 (ex-showroom) for the standard and S variants.

Viva V1 variant Vida V1 price TVS iQube variant TVS iQube price Vida V1 Plus ₹ 145,000 TVS iQube ST ₹ 99,130 Vida V1 Pro ₹ 159,000 TVS iQube S ₹ 104,123

Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Specification

Vida V1 Plus offers a 143 km range from a 3.9 kWh battery pack. The V1 Pro, on the other hand, can run 165 km range on a single charge thanks to a larger 3.94 kWh battery pack.

The Vida V1 is claimed to be capable of charging at a rate of 1.2 km per minute from 0-80 per cent. The Vida V1 Pro takes 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent if using a home charger. The V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

TVS iQube can run a 145 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 82 kmph. It takes four hours and 30 minutes to be charged fully.

First Published Date: