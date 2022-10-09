HT Auto
Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Which electric ride should you choose

Vida V1 competes with rivals like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak EV and Ola S1 Pro.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 13:14 PM
Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the bulging electric vehicle arena with its Vida V1 electric scooter, introduced under the two-wheeler manufacturer's sub-brand Vida. The Vida V1 comes with an eye-catching design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak etc.

(Also Read: Here's everything you need to know about Vida V1 electric scooters)

Available in V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the electric scooter will be available for booking from October 10, and its delivery is slated to commence in December 2022.

Initially, Via V1 electric scooter will be launched in three cities - New Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The two-wheeler brand plans to launch the scooter in a phased manner. It will be introduced to other cities later.

Here is a comparison of pricing and specifications between Vida V1 and TVS iQube.

Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Price

Vida V1 comes available in two different variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The two variants of the Vida V1 have been priced at 1.45 lakh and 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The TVS iQube, on the other hand, comes priced between 99,130 and 104,123 (ex-showroom) for the standard and S variants.

Viva V1 variantVida V1 priceTVS iQube variantTVS iQube price
Vida V1 Plus 145,000TVS iQube ST 99,130
Vida V1 Pro 159,000TVS iQube S 104,123

Vida V1 vs TVS iQube: Specification

Vida V1 Plus offers a 143 km range from a 3.9 kWh battery pack. The V1 Pro, on the other hand, can run 165 km range on a single charge thanks to a larger 3.94 kWh battery pack.

The Vida V1 is claimed to be capable of charging at a rate of 1.2 km per minute from 0-80 per cent. The Vida V1 Pro takes 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent if using a home charger. The V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

TVS iQube can run a 145 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 82 kmph. It takes four hours and 30 minutes to be charged fully.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 13:14 PM IST
Vida V1 TVS iQube electric vehicle electric scooter
