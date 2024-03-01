Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro

Vida Electric has decided to re-introduce the V1 Plus electric scooter in the Indian market. The V1 Plus is the lower-spec electric scooter that the brand sells whereas the top-spec model is the V1 Pro. Vida V1 Plus is priced at ₹97,800 ex-showroom after relevant subsidies. When compared, the V1 Plus costs ₹1.26 lakh ex-showroom after subsidies.

The Vida V1 Plus comes with two 1.72 kWh battery packs that are removable. The real-world range is 100 km and the top speed is rated for 80 kmph. The peak output from the motor is 6 kW and torque output stands at 25 Nm. The portable charger takes 5 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge the battery packs. Vida Electric offers a vehicle warranty of 5 years or 50,000 km whereas the battery gets a 3 years and 30,000 km warranty. Vida claims that the V1 Plus can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Ride and Sport.

In terms of features, there is a 7-inch TFT screen that serves as the instrument cluster and is a touchscreen. There is internet connectivity that enables features such as turn-by-turn navigation, geofence, track my bike, remote immobilisation, vehicle diagnostics and there is also an SOS alert. Other features on offer are an anti-theft alarm, follow-me home headlamps, keyless entry, electronic seat and handle lock, cruise control, two-way throttle for reverse and regen assist and there is Bluetooth support that enables incoming call alerts. There is also all LED lighting on offer with a projector headlamp.



When compared, the Vida V1 Pro has a claimed range of 110 km with a total battery capacity of 3.94 kWh. There are four riding modes on offer - Eco, Ride, Sport and Custom. The V1 Pro can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

