Vida V1 Pro: Quick review

The headlamp of the V1 Pro looks quite unique and offers good throw as well as spread.
It is the only scooter in the segment that comes with removable battery packs.
There is also keyless entry. It works pretty well and the rider just needs to walk up to the scooter and press a button to turn on the scooter. Same applies to open the seat as well.
The battery packs can be independently charged with the charger that Vida supplies. They do take a total of 6 hours to fully charge.
There is ample amount of under seat storage. It can even store a full size helmet
The ride quality of the Vida V1 Pro is quite compliant. There are no unusual rattles from the scooter.
The digital screen is bright enough in direct sunlight to be visible to the rider. There is also Bluetooth connectivity which we could not experience.
The build quality of the buttons and some panels could have been better.
The brakes do a really good job of ensuring that the scooter comes to a halt. Despite having CBS, the tyres did not lock up.
The throttle is very well calibrated and the electric motor does not cut out when the brakes are applied.