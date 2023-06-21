Copyright © HT Media Limited
Komaki updates SE electric scooter range with dual disc brake, more range

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki has launched upgraded versions of its SE electric scooter range with more mileage and advanced features. The range includes three models - Eco, Sport and Sport Performance Upgrade. The SE Eco scooter has been priced at 96,968, SE Sport has been priced at 1,29,938 while the SE Sport Performance Upgrade comes for 1,38,427 (all prices are ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 16:10 PM
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.

Komaki SE electric scooter range now comes with LiFePO4 smart batteries, which are app-based and are touted to be fire-resistant in order to enhance the safety quotient. These can be juiced up to 100% in just four to five hours.

The scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look. In terms of range, the Eco can now deliver 75-90 kilometres, the Sport comes with a range of 110- 140 kilometres while the SE Sport Performance Upgrade gives a per charge range between 150 and 180 kilometres.

The Komaki SE range comes with features such as LED front winkers, 3000 Watt hub motor, 50 AMP controller, parking assist, cruise control, and reverse assist. Other features on board include a TFT screen with on-board navigation, sound system, on-the-move calling options, and ready-to-ride features.

These scooters come with three gear modes – Eco, Sport and Turbo. These get a boot space of 20-litres. Some of the advanced features on these scooters include key fob keyless entry and control as well as anti-skid technology.

The speed limit of SE Eco has been kept at 55 to 60 kilometres while the SE Sport and SE Sport Performance Upgrade’s speed limits have been kept at 75 to 80 kilometres. “The new Komaki SE is the best ride for both city sprint and grand touring in style," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki SE Komaki electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
