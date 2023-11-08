Ultraviolette F99 with 200 kmph top speed to be showcased at EICMA 2023

Ultraviolette has released a new teaser of its new motorcycle that will be showcased at EICMA 2023 today. It seems the motorcycle will be will use the F99 Factory Racing Platform that the manufacturer showcased at Auto Expo 2023. A teaser video that the brand shared earlier showed a video of the motorcycle doing 200 kmph. There is also a possibility that Ultraviolette will just showcase an upgraded version of the F99 Factory Racing Platform.

In the teaser image, we can see ‘99’ branding on the fairing and larger winglets as well. The LED Daytime Running Lamp on the motorcycle is identical to the ones found on the F77 but the fairing does seem larger when compared to the F77.

Ultraviolette says that the F99 Factory Racing Platform brings inspiration from aviation and racing. It has a peak power output of 65 bhp and a top speed of over 200 kmph. The riding triangle is oriented for track using low clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs that are adjustable. There is also an aerodisc to further optimise the aerodynamics of the motorcycle.

Ultraviolette is all set go Supersonic at EICMA 2023 - Milan, Italy.

Featuring a new, state of the art powertrain that's been under R&D for the past year.

November 8

15:40 CET | 20:10 IST

EICMA - Hall 22P, Stand Q20 pic.twitter.com/n72yGFqXcP — Ultraviolette (@UltravioletteEV) November 5, 2023

The braking system comprises of hydraulic disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Up-front, there is a 4-radial piston caliper whereas at the rear there is a single piston floating caliper. There is also a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. Ultraviolette uses soft-compound tyres and stiffer and slimmer seat foam. However, for the road-going production version of the motorcycle, these things could change.

Also Read : Actor Dulquer Salmaan takes delivery of his Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77

As of now, the acceleration times have not been shared but it would be quicker than the F77. For reference, the F77 takes 3.1 seconds to reach 60 kmph and 8 seconds to reach 100 kmph. Ultraviolette has also upgraded the architecture from 60 Volt to 120 Volt.

First Published Date: