Ultraviolette F77 e-motorcycle to debut in Europe at EICMA 2023. Check details

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive has announced it will be participating in EICMA 2023 scheduled to take place from November 7 onwards. The participation is in line with the company's plans to go global and will mark the brand’s debut in the European market. Ultraviolette is set to reveal the international-spec F77 on November 8 but it’s unclear how different the electric performance motorcycle will be compared to the Indian model.

EICMA is one of the biggest two-wheeler shows globally and takes place in Milan, Italy. Before Ultraviolette, Indian two-wheeler giants Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp have been regular attendees with global unveilings. The Ultraviolette F77 is the company’s maiden offering and is now setting foot on international shores within a year of its launch in India. The F77 holds the distinction of being India's most powerful electric motorcycle. It'll be interesting to see if the company brings something new at EICMA alongside the F77.

The India-spec Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle draws power from the 30.2 kW (40.4 bhp) motor with 100 Nm of peak torque. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is restricted to 152 kmph. The 10.5 kWh battery pack is the biggest so far on any Indian electric two-wheeler and promises a range of 307 km (claimed) on a single charge. We rode the Ultraviolette F77 earlier this year and came back quite impressed with the package.

With more and more focus on electric vehicles at global shows, EICMA will be an ideal platform to showcase the brand's capabilities at a global level. It should also help UA gauge interest from other potential markets.

In terms of showcases, expect the Ultraviolette F77 to be the showstopper, while the F99 race bike unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo is also likely to be on display. The company will also have its battery, chassis and powertrain technologies on display via the dedicated ‘UV Space Station’ zone.

