TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2024, 08:39 AM
The TVS iQube gets a ₹10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much

TVS Motor Company has updated the prices of the iQube electric scooter on its website after the expiration of the FAME II subsidy. The TVS iQube is now marginally more expensive than before thanks to the new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which will be implemented until July this year. The new EMPS 2024 continues to bring a smaller incentive on electric two-wheelers in a bid to push electric mobility.

The TVS iQube is priced from 146,628 for the Standard variant, while the iQube S is priced at 156,420 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Subtract the 10,000 EMPS subsidy and the ex-showroom prices now stand at 136,628 for the Standard and 146,420 for the S variants respectively. The two-wheeler giant also seems to have absorbed some of the cost and lowered the ex-showroom price by 8,925 and 5,670 on either variant.

The price hike is marginal and continues to keep the TVS iQube within the reach of many

The TVS iQube is one of the more sought-after family electric scooters on sale. The simple construction and performance are popular with the masses. Both the iQube STD and iQube S use the 3.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed true range of 100 km. The model uses a self-developed battery management system, while power comes from a 4.4 kW (6 bhp) BLDC hub motor that develops 140 Nm of peak torque.

The iQube offers a top speed of 78 kmph and comes with features like a 5-inch TFT screen with connected tech and turn-by-turn navigation on the STD variant, while the iQube S uses a bigger 7-inch touchscreen with a 5-way joystick for controls.

The price revision is likely on other electric two-wheelers as well and we expect new prices across the range to be revealed in a few days. The TVS iQube competes with the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, Hero Vida V1 and the upcoming Ather Rizta.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2024, 08:39 AM IST
