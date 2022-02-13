HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Toyota patents manual transmission and clutch technology for electric vehicles

Toyota patents manual transmission and clutch technology for electric vehicles

The Toyota technology incorporates a pseudo clutch and pseudo manual gear shifter as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM
The future Toyota electric vehicles would come equipped with a manual gearbox and clutch as well.
The future Toyota electric vehicles would come equipped with a manual gearbox and clutch as well.

The Japanese automaker Toyota has applied for a patent of the technology, which would allow future the brand's future electric cars to be driven with manual gearbox and clutches, reports BZ Forum. Only the two electric cars in the world currently have this technology that allows a driver to drive them just like their manual gearbox-equipped ICE counterparts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

These are the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT. Toyota is now aiming to step into the same league.

(Also Read: Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories)

This technology can help those vehicle owners who would retrofit or convert their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles into electric vehicles, but would kike to continue using the manual gearbox. There are many drivers who love the charm of old-school driving provided by the manual gearbox and clutches.

Modern electric cars come equipped with a single gear, which is in third or fourth, depending on the electric motor's specification and maximum RPMs. This removes the need of pressing the clutch and change gears. This technology might be convenient in congested bumper to bumper urban traffic, but not a favourite for many old-school drivers.

Toyota aims to blend the best of both worlds in its future electric vehicles. The auto company seems to be working in the direction of blending the charm of old-school driving through using the clutch and manual gearbox with a zero-emission battery-electric powertrain.

The patent drawing and diagrams show that the working principle of this technology relies on a special controller that alters the torque of the electric motor in an attempt to make it seem like an internal combustion engine car.

This controller is configured to control the torque of the electric motor using a manual gearbox, based on the operation of the pseudo clutch pedal and the pseudo shifter's position used by the reaction force actuator.

The controller is configured to store shift reaction force simulating the operation of the shifter. The controller is also configured to control shift reaction force output by the shift reaction force generator according to the operation of the pseudo-shifter using the stored shift reaction force characteristic, as the patent image suggests.

There would be a pseudo shifter and a pseudo clutch pedal in those electric cars that will come with this technology. However, they might not be essential for driving the vehicle. Instead, they will be inside the car to produce the fun feeling of driving a manual transmission vehicle.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota manual car automatic car electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city