Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept unveiled, previews an electrified SUV of the future

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is all set to take place next week and Toyota has revealed its concepts of the future that will be the mainstay at the pavilion this year. The most significant of these concepts is the new Land Cruiser Se concept that previews an electrified future of the SUV while keeping that ruggedness intact.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept makes a considerable impact promising a direction for the luxury SUV. Details are scarce on the all-electric concept but the Japanese automaker says the Land Cruiser Se will offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and will be a three-row offering.

The Land Cruiser Se concept looks futuristic and urban-oriented with the sharp LED headlamps and illuminated Toyota logo

Toyota says the new Land Cruiser Se concept broadens the Land Cruiser’s appeal “that caters to the world’s diverse needs." The company says the Land Cruiser EV promises a comfortable cabin space when driving in urban and other on-road surfaces. Toyota has also confirmed that the concept is underpinned by a monocoque body that will ensure highly responsive handling and confidence over rough terrain.

The design language remains boxy and angular as we’ve come to imagine Land Cruisers to be. The Se concept though has a futuristic look with sharper lines, slim headlamps with LED DRLs, and the illuminated ‘Toyota’ logo in the centre. The low ground clearance and low profile tyres though give it more of an urban feel, which should be where most users will be driving it.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept will take on offerings like the Rivian R1S and Tesla Cybertruck

Toyota has also revealed the dimensions of the Land Cruiser Se concept. The electric offering measures 5,150 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,705 in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,050 mm. The overall proportions are similar to the Toyota Grand Highlander sold overseas and slightly longer than the Land Cruiser 300.

Toyota has kept details on the battery size, motor, power and range under wraps for now. But the arrival of the Land Cruiser Se concept promises a doable electric SUV that could enter production in the next couple of years. Should it get the green light, the Toyota Land Cruiser electric will take on offerings like the Rivian R1S, Tesla Cybertruck and the like. Toyota retails the Land Cruiser 300 and Land Cruiser Prado in India and the upcoming Land Cruiser Electric would be something to watch out for.

Apart from the Land Cruiser Se, Toyota has also revealed the EPU mid-size pick-up truck with a monocoque body, the Land Hopper three-wheeled electric personal mobility concept, the JUU electric wheelchair, the Space mobility prototype, and NEO Steer previewing a new cockpit-based concept.

