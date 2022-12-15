HT Auto
Toyota eyes electric pickup segment, uncovers Hilux electric concept

Toyota has uncovered an all-electric iteration of its widely popular Hilux pickup truck recently. Showcased in concept form in Thailand, the Hilux Revo BEV Concept has been developed around the current-generation internal combustion engine-powered Hilux pickup truck and displayed during an event celebrating the Japanese automaker's 60th anniversary in the South East Asian country. While the electric pickup's design is clearly previewed by the concept EV, no technical information has been disclosed so far.

HT Auto Desk
15 Dec 2022, 10:01 AM
Toyota Hilux Revo BEV concept.
Being a battery-electric vehicle, the Hilux Revo BEV Concept has undergone a wide number of styling alterations, which make the concept stand out. The most prominent changes include a closed-off front grille and a charging port on the passenger side of the front quarter panel. The headlamps come sporting similar styling as the ICE-powered version of the pickup truck. They get LED units and LED daytime running lights. It also gets a blackened fog lamp cluster and large alloy wheels.

The automaker has revealed that at least some of the development for the electric Hilux was done in Thailand. But, it has not divulged any detail about the production or launch plan for this EV. However, the Japanese car brand has emphasised that it is confident about achieving carbon neutrality with a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said at the event that BEVs are not the only way to achieve global carbon neutrality goals. He also said that to achieve carbon neutrality, it must be remembered that carbon is the real enemy, not a specific powertrain. "At Toyota, we believe in creating a full portfolio of carbon-reducing choices for our customers from hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, battery electric cars, and fuel cell vehicles. Also, we are pursuing hydrogen fuel options like these GR-Yaris and GR-Corolla hydrogen-powered concept cars. As we work to achieve a sustainable future, I also believe we need to take a holistic approach to carbon neutrality," Toyota further added.

Interestingly, Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup truck in India. The automaker is mulling the plan to bring electric vehicles to India in the near future. It would be interesting to see if the carmaker brings the electric iteration of the pickup here.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Hilux Toyota Hilux EV Toyota Hilux electric electric car electric vehicle pickup truck
