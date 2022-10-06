After hitting speed bump, Toyota's first mass-produced EV back on track

Toyota bZ4X EV is currently offered in markets in Europe, in the US, Canada and Japan.

Toyota has been questioned in the past over going slow with its all-electric strategy despite being one of the early movers in terms of hybrid drive technologies. Its first mass-produced all-electric vehicle - bZ4X - made big promises but around 2,700 units had to be recalled last June owing to safety concerns. But now, the Toyota bZ4X may be back on track.

The recall orders were issued owing to concerns that some units of the bZ4X ran a risk of wheels becoming loose. According to a Reuters report quoting two sources, Toyota will now submit a set of measures to fix this issue with Japan's transport ministry. This means that the bZ4X could return to seller shelves soon.

Toyota had launched an investigation to check the wheel issue on the bZ4X and even asked owners of the EV to not drive their cars till its own investigation is concluded. Additionally, the company had even offered to buy back potentially faulty units of the EV. In an official statement, the company had apologized for the possible safety defect and had highlighted that it would thoroughly look into the matter. The entire recall order covered units sold not just in Japan but in Europe, United States and Canada as well.

The Toyota bZ4X was first launched in April of this year with the promised range of around 560 kms. Based on the e-TNGA platform, the bZ4X is seen as the first definitive stepping stone for Toyota into the world of fully-electric cars. Aimed at the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Toyota bZ4X electric SUV has a 71.4 kWh battery pack at its core and takes 5.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph. It is also offered in two trims - in a single as well as dual motor set up.

