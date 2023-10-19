Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tork Motors Adds Eco+ Mode On Kratos R; Range Goes Up To 180 Km

Tork Kratos R updated with Eco+ mode for enhanced range

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has updated its flagship product - Kratos R - with a new Eco+ ride mode that extends its range to more than 150-kilometres on a single charge. The company claims that it pushes the electric bike's real-world range closer to 180-kilometres (IDC). The other three modes available on the motorcycle include - Eco, City and Sport.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 17:16 PM
Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm.

The Eco+ mode has been specifically designed for city riding where factors such as congestion and heavy traffic take a toll on the motorcycle's range. The riding mode limits top speed to 35 kmph to extract the maximum range in city riding conditions. The company says that the Eco+ mode was introduced as a result of customer demand.

The customers can always switch to higher performance mode when needed. “Depending on their mood, riders can extract the maximum range with this (Eco+) mode or unleash the full potential of the motorcycle in Sport mode at the flick of a switch," said Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors.

All new Kratos R electric bikes will come equipped with an Eco+ mode while the existing customers will also be offered this option. Along with the four drive modes, the bikes will also be made available with a reverse mode to assist riders in parking their vehicles.

The electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm and 96% efficiency rating. The motor is paired with an IP67 rated 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack. In the Sport mode, the bike can reach a top speed of 105 kmp.

Features on Kratos R include Geofencing, Find my vehicle, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis as well as Smart charge analysis. The e-bike comes in four colour options - White, Blue, Red and Black.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 17:16 PM IST
