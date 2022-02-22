Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India

The Indian EV market is still dominated by electric scooters, but a wide range of high-speed electric motorcycles too are likely to join the list.

The demand and sales of electric two-wheelers in India have been increasing fast in the last few years. The electric scooters, especially the low-speed models are witnessing a huge demand across India, with several startups launching their attractive products. However, there are demands for high-performance electric motorcycles as well, which appeal to the riders more than low-speed commuter scooters.

To address this rising demand for high-performance electric bikes, some EV startups across India are working on new products. Here are some interesting high-performance electric motorcycles coming to India in a few months.

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette Automotive is an EV startup backed by TVS Motor Company. The EV startup has been developing a high-performance electric sportsbike christened as Ultraviolette F77. The bike comes with a fully faired appearance giving a proper sportsbike vibe. It is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 140 kmph.

Ultraviolette F77 gets power from three modular lithium-ion battery packs, which are claimed to offer a 150 km riding range on a single charge. The electric motorcycle gets a host of features including an LED lighting package, TFT instrument cluster display, multiple riding modes, regenerative braking, remote diagnostic, ride diagnostics, bike tracks etc.

Emflux One is a fully faired electric sportsbike, set for launch in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Emflux One

Emflux is expected to launch its high-speed electric sportsbike later this year. This electric superbike comes with a fully faired sporty design and an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 50 kW power. The EV company claims that Emflux One will be able to run 200 km on a single charge at a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the electric motorcycle will be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in three seconds.

The suave looking electric sportsbike comes equipped with an LED lighting package, TFT display, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic, AI-enabled system, Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, Ohlins suspension etc.

HOP OXO Electric bike is a naked streetfighter with an electric powertrain, capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph, picking that pace in less than 10 seconds.

Hop Oxo

Hop Electric is expected to launch its first indigenous high-speed electric motorcycle Hop Oxo sometime later this year. This will come as a more affordable electric motorcycle compared to the Emflux One and Ultraviolette F77. This motorcycle will be built alongside the motorcycle's next-generation Lyf 2.0 electric scooter. The Hope Oxo electric motorcycle is expected to offer up to 150 km range on a single charge. Also, this motorcycle would be able to reach 0-90 kmph speed in 10 seconds.

