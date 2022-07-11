Copyright © HT Media Limited
Top 5 fastest charging electric cars in the world

Porsche Taycan is the fastest charging electric car in the world.
By : Updated on : 11 Jul 2022, 02:16 PM
Porsche Taycan EV is the fastest charging electric car in the world.

Electric cars are witnessing a surge in numbers and demand from consumers in recent times. Several automakers have already introduced their respective electric cars to the market. Usually, an electric car requires a significantly long time for recharging its battery, which still remains a concern for EV owners and buyers. While technology is advancing, charging time for electric vehicles too is reducing.

Here is a list of the top five electric cars in the world with the fastest charging time.

Porsche Taycan Plus

Porsche Taycan is the first-ever all-electric car from the iconic German sportscar brand. The Taycan has already proved its mettle and it comes with the fastest charging time among the electric cars in the world. The luxury sports electric car is capable of getting juice for 53 km range with one hour of AC charging, while one hour of DC charging allows it to run 1,046 km range.

Kia EV6 Long Range 2WD

Kia EV6 Long Range 2WD comes as the second-fastest charging electric car in the world with a 51 km range sourced from one hour of AC charging and 1,046 km range from one hour of DC charging.

Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC

Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC is one of the most interesting electric luxury cars in the world. This all-electric luxury sedan with the S-Class nomenclature is capable of getting 53 km range out of one hour of AC charging and 788 km range out of one hour of DC charging.

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor

Tesla Model Y is the second-bestselling electric car in the world and the second bestselling Ev from the US auto major as well. The Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor comes promising 54 km range out of one hour of AC charging and 595 km range out of one hour of DC charging.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Range 2WD

Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises a 59 km range from one hour of AC charging. The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 also comes with a 933 km range out of one hour of DC charging.

