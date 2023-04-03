Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries

Yulu, a shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service platform, has partnered with food delivery platform Zomato to supply its electric vehicles for greener intra-city deliveries. The former will provide about 25,000 - 35,000 Yulu DeX EVs to the onboarded Zomato delivery partners. As of now, more than 4,000 delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform make use of Yulu’s EVs for their last-mile deliveries.

Till date, Yulu claims to have enabled more than 75 million green deliveries and to have benefited over 50,000 delivery partners. “We are excited to associate with Zomato given our mutual concern towards the environment and the need of giving delivery partners a safe, dependable, and sustainable mode of commute for daily deliveries," said Pradeep Puranam, Head - Revenue and Operations, Yulu.

He added that the purpose-built DeX EV and a wide network of battery swapping stations will help improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40%. “There is an increasing desire towards reducing carbon footprint among customers as well, so this is a win-win for customers, delivery executives and both the companies," Puranam added.

As for Zomato, the company is a part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, and has committed to transitioning its delivery fleet to 100% electric by 2030. “With Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target. We are excited to continue our efforts to create a greener Zomato and a better world for all," said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery, Zomato.

Last month, Zomato also partnered with electric vehicles energy infrastructure and services provider SUN Mobility to deploy electric two-wheelers powered by the latter over the next two years. Under the partnership, SUN Mobility will provide its battery swapping solutions for last-mile deliveries while the initial fleet deployment will begin in the national capital.

