This new electric scooter has a range of more than 100 km and costs 1.1 lakh

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited has entered the high-speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the Ampere Primus electric scooter. It is priced at 1,09,900 (ex-showroom). The brand says that they have focused on the ‘Make-in-India’ policy with a high degree of localization with domestically sourced components.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 15:51 PM
Ampere Primus electric scooter has a top speed of 77 kmph.

Ampere Primus comes with an LFP battery pack, PMS motor, belt drive and an instrument cluster with connected technology and navigation. There is also a dedicated phone application on offer.

The top speed of the electric scooter is 77 kmph. The electric motor is rated for a torque output of 4 kW. The brand claims a true range of 100 plus kilometers on a full charge in Power mode. There is also an Eco mode on offer which offers the most riding range. There is also a City and Reverse mode on offer. The battery pack on offer is a 3 kWh unit that gets a smart BMS. The brand has not revealed the charging time for the battery pack.

The brand says that Ampere Primus comes with plenty of legroom, wider seats and better driveability. There are dual-tone body panels with a matte finish. There are four colours on offer namely, Himalayan White, Royal Orange, Havelock Blue & Buck Black.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Behl, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, “Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. Thoughtfully crafted and affordably priced, Primus has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with a discerning taste. It blends the finest aspects of safety, durability, performance, comfort, enhanced styling and smart connectivity features. With Primus we will not only strengthen Ampere’s leadership in the electric last-mile mobility segment, we will also appeal to a much wider range of consumer segments."

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 15:51 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle electric scooters Greaves Electric Mobility
