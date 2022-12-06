This is why Rivian calls for pest control. Details here

Bedbugs seem to have been driving the EV manufacturer Rivian crazy. The automaker has turned to pest control after the bedbugs were found in the EV maker's factory. Pentagraph has reported that the automaker found the bugs on a forklift at its manufacturing facility and has been forced to call pest control. After facing a turmoiling path to volume production, the automaker's Illinois plant has experienced a unique hiccup.

The report claims that the bedbugs were found in an isolated area of the plant. Zach Dietmeier, senior plant communications manager, has said to the publication that the impacted teams have been notified about the issue. “These impacted teams have been notified. We investigate every report and take appropriate actions per our pest control contractor," he said, adding that Rivian has quarantined the affected forklifts and treated them accordingly as part of the preventive measures to stop the further spread of the bedbugs. The company is claimed to be treating other forklifts and tuggers as well as transportation shuttles. The automaker is planning to treat all of the warehouse spaces in the factory by the end of the month with pest control measures.

On Reddit, a user claimed that the EV manufacturer's plant in the US had bedbugs for at least a week. The user also accused the company of not addressing the issue appropriately. However, Rivian has claimed that its facilities are safe and currently being treated appropriately. It also encouraged employees to report bedbugs and said that it would continue to investigate reports of the bedbugs as they come. Also, it warned against spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, the EV manufacturer is burning through billions of cash as it is aiming to ramp up the production volume of the R1T electric pickup truck, which started its delivery to customers around a year ago. However, despite pushing billions of dollars into the production of the R1T, the EV maker is yet to come up with a solid future product strategy to counter the rising competition in the EV space.

