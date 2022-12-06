HT Auto
Home Auto News Is Switzerland Banning Electric Vehicles? Here's All You Need To Know

Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know

While some reports on the internet are suggesting that electric vehicles have been banned in Switzerland, the country hasn't really banned the battery-powered vehicles. It has rather only drafted some emergency proposals to brace up for an energy crisis in winters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The country has come up with 'Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy’. Currently, the ordinance is only a draft which the Swiss Federal Council is preparing to embrace for a possible energy shortage in the country. The draft outlines four stages of escalation if the county faces an energy crisis. Restrictions on e-mobility kicks in only at the third level of escalation.

Also Read : Tesla losing ground in this major EV market, claims study

The country has permitted the use of electric cars only for absolutely necessary journeys like exercising one's profession, shopping, visiting the doctor, attending religious events, attending court appointments, among others. It is likely that there will be a partial ban instead of an umbrella ban on EVs in Switzerland as the ordinance is aimed to regulate “restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy in order to secure the country’s electricity supply".

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance
₹51,999 - 67,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As per a report by The Telegraph, the covid lockdown-style plan is aimed to deal with potential energy shortages. Sixty per cent of Switzerland's energy supply depends on hydroelectric power, and thus, the proposed ban is one of the strict measures that are designed to avoid an energy crisis this winter ‘due to its reliance on imports to sustain the country through the colder months.

The draft mentions that the Swiss government may limit public buildings' heating to no more than 20 degrees Celsius. The citizens could also be asked to limit their washing machines to a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. And in case the situation worsens, public shops will also be asked to close two hours early.

(with inputs from Livemint)

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city