Hyundai delivers over 10,000 cars on Dhanteras, beats past records

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2023

Hyundai Motor India delivers 10,293 cars to customers in a single Dhanteras day

This is more than double of the units delivered on Dhanteras in 2022

A large chunk of the credit may be given to the updated range of Hyundai models in the country

The Koreans have seen a boost in traction with the launch of the new Exter in the lineup

The Venue sub-compact SUV remains a key player as well

Creta is the biggest force for Hyundai and its updated version is expected in India in 2024

The updated Verna is also faring reasonably well even if the sedan segment overall continues to struggle

With easing of supply-chain related woes, production for most car manufacturers has returned to near normal levels

Hyundai is also underlining its focus on safety credentials and is offering six airbags as standard across its range
