This Indian city gets 75 electric buses from Switch Mobility

These 75 electric buses are part of a fleet of 300 electric bus order that will be inducted for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off 75 electric buses called EiV from Switch Mobility that will ferry the public in and around the city of Bengaluru. These 75 electric buses are part of a fleet of 300 electric bus order that will be inducted for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Switch Mobility informed that it will supply, operate and also maintain these 300 electric vehicles.

These electric buses will come with new-generation, highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry which has been specially formulated keeping in mind the Indian market and the climatic conditions of the country. These modular batteries will help in increasing the capacity per battery cell for the same weight which will provide the electric buses with a higher range of kilometres. “In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order" said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd.

Babu also highlighted that these electric vehicles will help in reducing pollution. “The buses would play a vital role in reducing carbon footprint in the city - a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees," he said in a PTI report.

Bengaluru received its first electric bus last year in October. The transport department of the city got the electric vehicle from JBM Auto. The electric bus was nine metres in length and provided a range of 120 km on a single charge. It had a top speed of 70 kmph. As per a previous report, the EV could accommodate up to 33 passengers.

