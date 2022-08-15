HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Indian City Gets 75 Electric Buses From Switch Mobility

This Indian city gets 75 electric buses from Switch Mobility

These 75 electric buses are part of a fleet of 300 electric bus order that will be inducted for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 09:16 AM
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off 75 electric buses called EiV from Switch Mobility that will ferry the public in and around the city of Bengaluru. These 75 electric buses are part of a fleet of 300 electric bus order that will be inducted for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Switch Mobility informed that it will supply, operate and also maintain these 300 electric vehicles. 

These electric buses will come with new-generation, highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry which has been specially formulated keeping in mind the Indian market and the climatic conditions of the country. These modular batteries will help in increasing the capacity per battery cell for the same weight which will provide the electric buses with a higher range of kilometres. “In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order" said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management )

Babu also highlighted that these electric vehicles will help in reducing pollution. “The buses would play a vital role in reducing carbon footprint in the city - a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees," he said in a PTI report.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes: New highway all set

Bengaluru received its first electric bus last year in October. The transport department of the city got the electric vehicle from JBM Auto. The electric bus was nine metres in length and provided a range of 120 km on a single charge. It had a top speed of 70 kmph. As per a previous report, the EV could accommodate up to 33 passengers.  

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Switch Mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to ₹50 lakh
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to 50 lakh
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city