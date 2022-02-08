Copyright © HT Media Limited
This EV-charging robot charges electric vehicles autonomously, launching in 2024

The EV-charging robot consists of a component attached to the undercarriage of the vehicle along with a charging unit positioned on the floor.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM
The EV charging robot used ultra broadband communication for charging.

German automotive technology company Continental Engineering Services (CES) in association with Austrian startup Volterio to develop a smart EV-charging robot that charges electric vehicles autonomously. Mass production of this autonomous EV-charging robot is scheduled to commence in 2024.

The Austrian company already offers automatic EV charging units and CES too previously designed its own product. Now, both the companies have joined hands to develop this robot that can charge electric vehicles without any human interference.

The companies claim that this fully autonomous charging robot consists of a component that is attached to the undercarriage of the electric vehicle along with a charging unit positioned on the floor. When the driver rolls into a parking space that is equipped with the EV charging system, the two components connect via ultra-broadband communication. This technology allows the floor charging unit of the EV to automatically align with the undercarriage receiver and charge the battery onboard.

The companies also claim that ultra-broadband communication is used for alignment, while the physical connection between the units ensures no power loss during charging.

The technology doesn't require the drivers to park their vehicles accurately, as the floor unit adjusts its position up to 30 cm. Overall, this autonomous EV-charging robot eliminates the requirement of manual connection like the present electric vehicles. The technology is claimed to be safer and swifter in terms of operation, as compared to the current wire-based EV charging technology.

CES managing director Christoph Falk-Gierlinger has said that the autonomous charging robot is a real step in the evolution of making electric mobility more convenient and suitable for everyday use.

Under the agreement between CES and Volterio, the latter will be responsible for developing the system to near-production status by mid-2022. CES will oversee the project as it approaches volume production in Germany by 2024.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric mobility electric vehicle electric car electric scooter electric motorcycle
