Tesla to roll out free Full Self-Driving software, but there's a catch

Tesla is planning to roll out the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for its consumers for free. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company plans to offer its customers the FSD for free for one month as a trial. Musk has confirmed via a tweet that all Tesla car owners in North America can avail of a one-month FSD free trial. Also, after that the company will roll out the software for its global consumers in other regions around the world.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2023, 13:11 PM
Tesla will initially roll out the FSD as a free trial version for one month before initiating a subscription for the users.

As Tesla is aiming to get more users to sample its much-hyped FSD software, the company believes a one-month free trial will offer the consumers a chance to try and test the technology that is claimed to allow the vehicles to run autonomously without any driver interference, a significantly advanced version of the car manufacturer's existing semi-autonomous driver assisting technology known as Autopilot. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was responding to a tweet from a user who wanted to know when the subscription option for FSD would be released in Canada. The billionaire confirmed that the free trials would be coming soon, paving the way for the subscriptions.

Currently, Tesla is offering the FSD software's beta version to a select number of consumers. A few days back, Musk hinted that Tesla would roll out the FSD soon once it's fully functional and glitch-free. His latest tweet further indicates that the auto company is nearing a smoother functional FSD to avoid the embarrassment it faced when it rolled out the software for the first time and the technology was found glitchy. “Once FSD is super smooth (not just safe), we will roll out a free month trial for all cars in North America. Then extend to rest of world after we ensure it works well on local roads and regulators approve it in that country," Musk wrote in his latest tweet. However, despite hinting at a nearing rollout of the software, Tesla or its CEO has not given a specific timeframe for the launch.

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
