Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To Recall 127,785 Model 3s In China Over Faulty Semiconductor Components

Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components

Among the affected Tesla Model 3s, 34,207 units were imported to China and 93,578 units were made there.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 10 Apr 2022, 04:04 PM
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.

US electric car major Tesla will recall a total of 127,785 units of its Model 3 compact sedans in China, revealed the country's market regulator. Tesla will recall a select number of Model 3 compact sedans over potential faults in semiconductor components that might result in collisions, said the Chinese market regulator in a statement. These affected Tesla Model 3 cars due under the recall were manufactured between January 2019 and January this year.

(Also read: These battery technologies could power future electric mobility)

The State Administration of Market Regulation of China has said that this fault occurs when the car is driving, and it causes the vehicle to lose its driving motion. Losing motion on an open road may result in a catastrophe. "In extreme cases, this could increase the risk of vehicle collision," the statement further added. Earlier, in December 2021, Tesla recalled almost 200,000 vehicles from China over a trunk defect that increased the risk of collisions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric|Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The Chinese market regulator also said that a total of 34,207 units of Tesla Model 3 sedans were imported to China and 93,578 units were made in the country. Tesla Model 3 is the second bestselling car in the Chinese market followed by the Model Y crossover, which is one of the key markets for the US electric car brand.

Tesla currently manufactures both its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China at its Giga Shanghai plant, which is the automaker's first Gigafactory out of the US. The plant not only sells made-in-China electric cars in the country but exports them to several other overseas markets as well.

The recall comes as the latest hitch for the automaker that is hugely popular in China, but has also faced complaints from customers there and has been hit by the fresh Covid-19 lockdowns as well. Tesla's Giga Shanghai plant has been shut for at least 12 days due to a lockdown.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 04:04 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS