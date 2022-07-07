HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Sells 78,000 China Made Vehicles In June, Up 142% Vs May

Tesla sells 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, up 142% vs May

Tesla makes Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China, at its Shanghai Gigafactory.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 01:30 PM
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo)

Tesla has reportedly accelerated production and sales of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars to a new record. The US electric vehicle brand sold 78,000 units of the Model 3 and Model Y EVs in June, marking a whopping 142 per cent growth compared to sales numbers recorded in May this year. The automaker sold 32,165 cars in May 2022 recording 135 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, claimed China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Wednesday. Reuters reports that Tesla actually aimed to make more than 71,000 vehicles in June from its Shanghai plant.

(Also Read: Electric cars allegedly slowing down UK cops from fighting crime)

This surge in production and sales comes after Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory operation was severely impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown in the second quarter. The restriction forced the plant to halt its production for 22 days from late March. I6t reopened on April 19 and resumed exporting vehicles on May 11. However, bringing back the production to pre-lockdown levels was a challenge.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This disruption in production and sales resulted in the automaker's second-quarter deliveries slumping 18 per cent from the previous quarter. This literally ended Tesla's nearly two-year run of record quarterly deliveries.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tesla is currently upgrading its Shanghai facility to significantly boost its production capacity. This requires the company to suspend most of the production at the plant in the first two weeks of July, claims the Reuters report. Post the upgrade, the company aims to roll out 22,000 vehicles from the facility every week.

Tesla has been facing several headwinds lately. While the automaker is facing a probe from NHTSA over the faulty Autopilot issue, it is also facing a wide range of lawsuits from former employees and shareholders over racial discrimination and sexual harassment charges.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 01:30 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Five new cars in India to watch out for in July
Five new cars in India to watch out for in July
Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning
Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning
Tesla sells 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, up 142% vs May
Tesla sells 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, up 142% vs May
Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls
Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls
Electric cars allegedly slowing down UK cops from fighting crime
Electric cars allegedly slowing down UK cops from fighting crime

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city