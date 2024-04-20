Tesla Model Y, Model X & Model 3 get a price drop. Check new prices

Tesla has announced a price drop for its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles by around by $2,000 each. This announcement comes right before earning calls from the company that was supposed to happen on 23rd April. Elon Musk was also supposed to visit India on 22nd April. However, it has been postponed. It was expected that Musk would announce a $2-3 billion investment during his visit to India.

So, now the prices of the Model Y start at $42,990 for the base rear-wheel drive powertrain whereas the Long Range and Performance are priced at $47,990 and $ 51,490 respectively. Then there is the Model S. The Dual Motor All-wheel Drive version costs $72,990 and the Tri-Motor Plaid version is priced at $87,990. Finally, there is the Model X, for $77,990 customers can get the standard Dual Motor All-wheel drive version whereas the Tri-motor Plaid costs $92,990.

Tesla North America also said in a post on X said it would end its referral program benefits in all markets after April 30. The program helped new buyers get extra incentives through referrals of existing customers. Tesla has been using this strategy for a very long time now.

The electric four-wheeler manufacturer recently issued a recall for their Cybertruck due to a faulty accelerator pedal. The accelerator pedal pad that sits above the pedal may dislodge, slide upwards and become stuck with the footwell area's trim, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As of Monday, Tesla was not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue, the NHTSA said. Customers can take their Cybertrucks to the nearest service centre to get the new accelerator pedal component fitted. Tesla has said that the replacement of the accelerator pedal assembly will be done without charging any cost.

