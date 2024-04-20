HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 3,878 Tesla Cybertrucks Recalled Due To Accelerator Pedal That Can Get Stuck

3,878 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled due to accelerator pedal that can get stuck

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The accelerator pedal pad of the Tesla Cybertruck might get stuck to the interior trim. Because of this, a recall has been issued. The replacement wil
...
Tesla
Tesla has taken a new approach when it comes to design language of pick-up trucks.
Tesla
Tesla has taken a new approach when it comes to design language of pick-up trucks.

Tesla has announced a recall for its Cybertrucks after a video went viral that showed the accelerator pedal of the truck getting stuck which can potentially cause the vehicle to accelerate and cause a crash. All the Cybertrucks that have been delivered till now have been recalled so 3,878 units are affected.

The accelerator pedal pad that sits above the pedal may dislodge, slide upwards and become stuck with the footwell area's trim, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

As of Monday, Tesla was not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue, the NHTSA said. Customers can take their Cybertrucks to the nearest service centre to get the new accelerator pedal component fitted. Tesla has said that the replacement of the accelerator pedal assembly will be done without charging any cost.

Apart from this, Tesla has recalled about 22 lakh electric cars across different models over warning light and font visibility issues. The EV manufacturer reportedly recalled the vehicles including the Cybertruck over dashboard warning lights with font sizes that are too small for the users to view and understand, reveals an official statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck, with nearly 550-km range, launched as ‘bulletproof’ EV

The electric four-wheeler manufacturer started deliveries of the Cybertruck pickups trucks to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule, with uncertainty over when large-scale production could begin. Tesla is trying to slowly ramp up the production though but because of the unique manufacturing process, it might take some time. The AWD version of the model starts at $80,000 or approximately 66 lakhs while the range-topping version is at around $100,000 or approximately 83 lakh.

Currently, Elon Musk is likely to unveil a $2-3 billion investment during an India visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of Tesla in India. Musk will likely give an investment figure for India without sharing details such as a timeline or an Indian state where the plant will be built.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Indian Tesla Cybertruck vehicle recall electric vehicles electric cars EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.