3,878 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled due to accelerator pedal that can get stuck

Tesla has announced a recall for its Cybertrucks after a video went viral that showed the accelerator pedal of the truck getting stuck which can potentially cause the vehicle to accelerate and cause a crash. All the Cybertrucks that have been delivered till now have been recalled so 3,878 units are affected.

The accelerator pedal pad of the Tesla Cybertruck might get stuck to the interior trim. Because of this, a recall has been issued. The replacement wil

The accelerator pedal pad that sits above the pedal may dislodge, slide upwards and become stuck with the footwell area's trim, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As of Monday, Tesla was not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue, the NHTSA said. Customers can take their Cybertrucks to the nearest service centre to get the new accelerator pedal component fitted. Tesla has said that the replacement of the accelerator pedal assembly will be done without charging any cost.

Apart from this, Tesla has recalled about 22 lakh electric cars across different models over warning light and font visibility issues. The EV manufacturer reportedly recalled the vehicles including the Cybertruck over dashboard warning lights with font sizes that are too small for the users to view and understand, reveals an official statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The electric four-wheeler manufacturer started deliveries of the Cybertruck pickups trucks to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule, with uncertainty over when large-scale production could begin. Tesla is trying to slowly ramp up the production though but because of the unique manufacturing process, it might take some time. The AWD version of the model starts at $80,000 or approximately ₹66 lakhs while the range-topping version is at around $100,000 or approximately ₹83 lakh.

Currently, Elon Musk is likely to unveil a $2-3 billion investment during an India visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of Tesla in India. Musk will likely give an investment figure for India without sharing details such as a timeline or an Indian state where the plant will be built.

