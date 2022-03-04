Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 Stops On Highway, Gets Hit By Two Other Vehicles Killing Driver

Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver

The crash involving Tesla Model 3 left one dead and other people injured.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 08:10 AM
The driver of the Tesla Model 3 was killed due to the accident. (REUTERS)

Tesla has made headlines again for the wrong reason when a Model 3 electric compact sedan was abruptly stopped on a highway in Independence, Missouri and hit by two other vehicles. The Tesla driver was killed in the accident, while the passenger of the car as well as the occupants of the two other vehicles that impacted the Model 3 survived with minor injuries.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory)

The crash took place on 27th February on I-70, just east of Kansas City. As Independence Police Department has said, the Tesla came to a complete stop in the middle of the road and two approaching vehicles failed to avoid it. The electric car was driven by a 74-year-old man, who died due to the impact.

The Missouri Police Department has said that their initial investigation indicates that the Tesla faced a mechanical issue that caused the vehicle to lose power and stop in the roadway. As a result, approaching vehicles were unable to avoid colliding with them.

The police also said that everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is currently under investigation. The police have also said that investigators will be working to extract vital data from onboard computers of the Model 3.

This crash happened at a time when the NHTSA recently launched an investigation into reports of phantom braking happened to numerous Tesla models. Several Tesla owners have reported that their cars are randomly slamming on the brakes without reason. Such abrupt braking on a busy highway or city road in the middle of traffic could cause a serious accident, which could be fatal.

This is not the first time Tesla cars have been involved in accidents due to technical mishaps. Previously, Tesla's famous semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot has been accused of being glitchy on several occasions, resulting in major accidents.

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 08:09 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3 electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why
27 Feb 2022
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
28 Feb 2022
Here's why Tesla didn't make Model S with 900km+ range last year
03 Mar 2022
Another US police department inducts Tesla Model Y in its fleet
28 Feb 2022
Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory
03 Mar 2022
Toyota gears up to launch its first EV bZ4X with safer, longer-lasting battery
28 Feb 2022
Over three lakh units of Ford Mustang recalled to check this potential cam fault
28 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS