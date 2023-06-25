Tesla Cybertruck production well underway, reveals drone footage

Tesla Cybertruck has been making a lot of buzz over the last few months as its much-awaited production is nearing. Drone footage has revealed that the E manufacturer has already started production of the electric pickup truck at its Giga Texas factory. Teslarati has reported that drone footage captured the manufacturing process claiming that the Tesla Cybertruck production is well underway, with casting presses now installed. The report further revealed that two 9000-ton Giga presses were installed at the factory, where plenty of Cybettruck rear castings have been finished already.

Tesla has been already manufacturing the alpha versions of the Cybertruck since the first quarter of 2023 for testing and validation purposes. Multiple prototypes of the electric pickup truck have been spotted on public roads, the majority without any camouflage, while lately some test mules have been spotted with camouflage wraps. The latest drone footage reveals that the electric vehicle manufacturer is now installing all the necessary equipment for generation production.

23 June 2023 Giga Texas inside images of the casting machine area! Window covers removed strangely right when we are seeing a lot of Cybertrucks in the wild! Two 9K Giga Presses are installed, a new N-S foundation under construction in the E bay! See this and a lot more in my… pic.twitter.com/iagCLS9PXv — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) June 23, 2023

Tesla is aiming to start customer deliveries of the Cybertruck from the end of the third quarter of this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already said that the automaker plans to start manufacturing the electric pickup truck in September this year. Given that and an end-of-September delivery event planned, it makes sense that the automaker is now gearing up for mass production.

First unveiled in November 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has been one of the most eagerly anticipated electric vehicles. With its production delayed multiple times for various reasons, the automaker is finally ready to start manufacturing the EV. Tesla plans to start production in a limited number and from 2024, scale that up. The EV maker is expected to manufacture 375,000 units of the Cybertruck annually, as Elon Musk has revealed.

