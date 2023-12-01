Tesla Cybertruck launched, is more expensive than ancipated: Check prices

The wait for Tesla Cybertruck stretched for around four years since the most-ambitious Tesla model ever was first unveiled to the world by CEO Elon Musk back in 2019. On Thursday night, the first units of Cybertruck EV were handed over to customers with around 50 units rolling out. But while the first-ever all-electric pick-up truck remains the hottest topic of conversation in automotive circles across the world, its official pricing has also become a furious matter of debate, especially as Tesla share prices dropped by around two per cent post the price announcement.

Tesla Cybertruck was expected to be priced from around $40,000 (approximately ₹33 lakh) and most thought the most expensive variant would be at somewhere around $70,000 (approximately ₹58 lakh). Launched in three broad variants, the official pricing for each of these was significantly higher.

Tesla Cybertruck: Variant-wise pricing

Tesla Cybertruck has initially been launched in the US market only. Here, the base variant of the Cybertruck has been priced at $60,990 (approximately ₹50.80 lakh). The dual-motor, all-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck is priced at $79,990 (approximately ₹66.60 lakh) while the top-end version is at $99,990 (approximately ₹88 lakh). These prices are not just marginally higher than previously expected but around 50 per cent more. And critics have already started sharpening the attacks, especially because many of the rivals Cybertruck hopes to bring down are comparatively more affordable.

Tesla Cybertruck vs rivals

Tesla claims that the Cybertruck can accelerate faster than a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. That's a very serious claim. But the fact is that it isn't the Cybertruck isn't competing against any Porsche sportscar model at all. Instead, the Tesla pick-up EV will lock horns against the likes of GM Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The GMC Hummer EV has already been around for some time and is quite expensive with a base price tag of $97,000. The Silverado EV too is a pricey proposition with the base variant at $78,000. But the F-150 Lightning from Ford carries a base price of $49,000 and this goes up all the way to $92,000.

All of these EVs, including Cybertruck, are eligible for incentives and various federal schemes in the United States will determine the final price each customer has to pay.

