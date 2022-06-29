HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Brings Back Enhanced Autopilot As An Option, Available At $6,000

Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot as an option, available at $6,000

Tesla Enhanced Autopilot comes bridging the gap between FSD and standard Autopilot.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 05:13 PM
Tesla Enhanced Autopilot is available across all the EVs of the company. (REUTERS)
Tesla Enhanced Autopilot is available across all the EVs of the company. (REUTERS)
Tesla Enhanced Autopilot is available across all the EVs of the company. (REUTERS)
Tesla Enhanced Autopilot is available across all the EVs of the company.

Tesla has brought back the Enhanced Autopilot feature to its electric cars, which bridges the gap between standard Autopilot and FSD. The Enhanced Autopilot comes available at a cost of $6,000. This comes after one of the Tesla owners requested Elon Musk on Twitter to reintroduce the Enhanced Autopilot as he felt the FSD is too expensive at $12,000. He wrote that Tesla needs to bring Enhanced Autopilot back for everyone, FSD is too expensive for what is given. Musk replied to his tweet with a simple “Ok". This hinted at the return of the feature.

(Also Read: Hyundai plans Ioniq 6 Shooting Brake and a spicy Ioniq 6 N, hints chief designer)

The change after Musk's response came pretty fast as the feature is already available across the entire Tesla product portfolio. Unlike the standard Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot enables the Tesla car to change lanes automatically on the highway, park automatically, and be summoned by the owner from a specific distance.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tesla has witnessed a pretty good response with the Autopilot system, while the FSD came with multiple glitches, which prompted the automaker to roll back FSD immediately after its launch. However, the FSD now comes available at a premium. The Enhanced Autopilot comes with features that are not available in standard Autopilot but are available in the FSD. This could boost Tesla's revenue generation through the software offering. Considering the cost of the FSD, many Tesla owners may choose the Enhanced Autopilot over FSD.

Enhanced Autopilot was originally launched in 2016 as the first major step above normal Autopilot but was then discontinued when FSD arrived in 2019.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 05:13 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW to use Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2023
BMW to use Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2023
Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot as an option, available at $6,000
Tesla brings back Enhanced Autopilot as an option, available at $6,000
Hyundai plans Ioniq 6 Shooting Brake and a spicy Ioniq 6 N, hints chief designer
Hyundai plans Ioniq 6 Shooting Brake and a spicy Ioniq 6 N, hints chief designer
Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaks cover, ready to challenge Tesla Model 3
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaks cover, ready to challenge Tesla Model 3

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city