Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service

Tesla's new strategy comes as it is facing difficulty in servicing its increasing fleet of cars.

Tesla is aiming for same-hour service with Formula One pit crew techniques, hinted the automaker's CEO Elon Musk. He took to Twitter to announce that the EV manufacturer is working on a plan to achieve same-hour service on its vehicles as often as possible using Formula One pit crew techniques.

This is the first time Tesla has announced such an effort to revolutionise the car servicing sector. In 2015, Tesla hired Kenny Handkammer, a 25-year F1 veteran and former Red Bull Racing chief mechanic. He was hired to lead new service programs as global director of service innovation. One of the first programs he implemented in Tesla was F1-inspired ‘fast lanes’ at service centres to curb wait times of the vehicle owners. The latest move too comes in a similar line. “Excited to work with Tesla Service to enable same-hour service as often as possible! Applying Formula 1 pit crew techniques to Teslas," Musk wrote in his post while announcing the project.

Excited to work with Tesla Service to enable same-hour service as often as possible! Applying Formula 1 pit crew techniques to Teslas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2022

Tesla's customer fleet is increasing at a much faster pace than its service infrastructure. In that case, TYesla needs to increase the pace of its servicing to ensure customer satisfaction. The latest announcement comes in the same line as it plans to make the majority of the appointments same-day repairs. Tesla has been suffering from a severe crisis due to a workforce shortage in servicing segment. The auto company has been accused of sending untrained mechanics to work for different departments including servicing.

