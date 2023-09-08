Tata Nexon EV facelift: What is new, what remains unchanged

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the new Nexon EV facelift in India next week, on September 14. The carmaker officially unveiled the 2023 Nexon EV on Thursday with massive changes. From its design and interiors to its power and performance, the new Nexon EV comes with a host of changes. The bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV will open from tomorrow on the occasion of World EV Day. Here is a quick look at what is new and what remains unchanged in the Nexon EV facelift.

Design:

The biggest change in the new Nexon EV is how it looks. Based on the Curvv Concept, the 2023 Nexon EV is almost a brand new model with sharper looks thanks to its new LED headlight, DRL units and a bolder bumper at the front, signature LED taillights that are connected along with redesigned bumpers. The closed grille has also been given body colour while the wheel size, which comes with aero design, measure 16 inches.

Variants:

Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV family by renaming the trims and variants that will be on offer. Instead of EV Max or EV Prime, the electric SUV will come with nomenclature signifying their range. The new trims will be called Long Range and Mid Range from now on. The variants, five in all, will be called Creative+. Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+.

Colour options:

Tata Motors will launch the new Nexon EV in seven exterior colour options. These include the new Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean and Daytona Gray. Other colours include Flame Red, Pristine White, Intensi Teal and Empowered Oxide.Tata Motors will also offer the new Nexon EV in dual-tone options with the choice of roof colour being either in white or black.

Interior:

The Nexon EV also has received massive changes inside the cabin, mostly in line with the updates its ICE version received in its latest avatar a few days ago. There is a new 1-.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a new digital instrument cluster that can be customised to project navigation, a new two-spoke steering wheel which gets world's first backlit panel and touch-based controls.

Features:

Among several new features that Tata Motors has added to the Nexon EV, some of the prominent ones are a new 360 degree camera which also acts as the monitor for blind-spot detection, 4-speaker JBL sound system, air purifier.

Another key feature that Tata has added to Nexon EV is the ability to power other electric cars or devices. The Nexon EV now comes with a V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging, a first in a sub-20 lakh electric vehicle in India. With V2L, the new Nexon EV can do up to 3.3 kVA, while V2V will allow charging ability up to 5 kVA on a compatible EV and 3.3 kVA on a non-compatible EV.

Safety:

The Nexon EV will offer six airbags, seat belt reminder for all occupants, ISOFIX for children, ABS and ESP as some of the standard features. Tata Motors has said that it has improved the crashworthiness of the new Nexon EV with a reinforced body structure using high-strength steel in its construction.

Electric motor:

Tata Nexon EV will be powered by a new Gen2 electric motor which is more powerful than the previous one and has made the electric SUV quicker than before. It promises to churn out 142.6 bhp of power and and 215 Nm of peak torque. According to the carmaker, the new Nexon EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and can hit a top speed 150 kmph.

Range:

Tata Nexon EV facelift will also run longer than its previous generation models on a single charge. The Mid Range variant, which used to offer just above 300 kms of range in the previous generation, will offer 325 kms without the need to recharge. The Long Range variant promises a range of 465 kms, 12 kms more than before.

First Published Date: