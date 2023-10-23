Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Unveils Two R&d Facilities For Development Of Hydrogen Propulsion Technologies

Tata Motors unveils 2 R&D facilities to develop Hydrogen propulsion technologies

Tata Motors on Monday unveiled two research and development (R&D) facilities in Pune that will serve as the epicentre to develop Hydrogen propulsion technologies in the country. The unveiling constitutes of engine test cell for development of Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and the necessary infrastructure for storage and dispensing of Hydrogen fuel for the Fuel Cell and H2ICE vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Oct 2023, 14:28 PM
Follow us on:
Image courtesy: Tata Motors

Tata Motors will indigenously develop Hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emission propulsion systems at its R&D centre in Pune and states that this will form the fulcrum on which its path to net zero will be balanced upon.

Already a leader in the mass-market all-electric passenger car market, Tata Motors has also been testing waters with Hydrogen-powered mobility option. At the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company showcased its flagship Prima tractor in two versions - one with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and other with Fuel Cell Technology, along with the next generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell bus. Last month, the company also handed over two Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered buses to Indian Oil Corporation as part of a tender bagged in 2021.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago EV
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

At present, Tata Motors offer a number of options across mobility segments that make use of alternate fuels like electric, CNG, LNG, Hydrogen ICE and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technologies. “Tata Motors has been leading the global megatrend of sustainable, connected and safer mobility in India. We believe Hydrogen to be the fuel of the future, especially for commercial vehicles," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors. "With the opening of this dedicated R&D facility to develop and indigenise Hydrogen propulsion technology, we are entering a new era of technological innovations and advancements in green mobility. The resulting benefits from an altogether new class of powertrains and engines will take our customers and our nation future forward."

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2023, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors EV Electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS