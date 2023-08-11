Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors sells 1 lakh EVs, Nexon EV leads the sales chart

Tata Motors sells 1 lakh EVs, Nexon EV leads the sales chart

Tata Motors on Friday informed it has sold over one lakh electric cars in India since the first unit of the Nexon EV was launched. Tata took 5 years to reach the sales milestone.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 20:17 PM
Tata Motors showcased a drone show to celebrate reaching the 1 lakh EV milestone in the country

Tata Motors currently has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space with the likes of Tigor EV and Tiago EV joining the Nexon EV in the product portfolio. The company further highlighted that so far, its electric car models in India have cumulatively travelled around 1.4 billion kilometres.

Underlining it’s green and clean ambitions, Tata Motors has been leading the EV movement, or at least the movement among battery-powered cars. One of the main reasons for this has been a clear playing field for a long time while a relatively affordable price tag has helped as well. Nexon EV starts at 14.49 lakh ex-showroom while Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric car models at present.

Tata Tiago Ev
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is priced between 8.69 lakh and 12.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is being offered in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The electric hatchback has a claimed range of 250 km or 315 km, depending on the variant.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tigor EV was launched after the Nexon EV and is the only electric compact sedan in the Indian market. It starts at 12.49 lakh and goes up to 13.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Tigor EV has an ARAI-claimed range of 315 km.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata is selling Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max. The Prime is the standard version whereas the Max is the long-range version. The Nexon EV Prime is priced between 14.49 lakh and 17.19 lakh. It has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge. Then there is the Nexon EV Max, it has a claimed range of 453 km. It starts at 16.49 lakh and goes up to 19.54 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 20:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tigor EV XE Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited Nexon EV Tiago EV Tigor EV Tata Motors Tata Electric vehicles EV
