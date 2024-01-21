Tata Motors lobbies for only EVs to tackle air pollution & lower oil imports

Tata Motors has been lobbying for electric cars to tackle vehicular contribution to air pollution. Reiterating that stance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' Managing Director Shailesh Chandra has reportedly told PTI that only the zero-emission cars can contribute towards the goal of reduction in air pollution, cutting burgeoning fuel imports and attaining net-zero targets. Interestingly, Chandra's comment comes on the heels of Tata Motors' opposition to Toyota's demand for a reduction of taxes on hybrid cars in India.

In India, hybrid cars are currently taxed at 43 per cent under the GST regime, while battery electric vehicles attract a five per cent tax. Over the last several months, several sections of the Indian automobile industry have been demanding a reduction of taxes levied on hybrid cars, claiming that such vehicles contribute to lowering emissions and pollution levels. Toyota being a major player in the Indian hybrid car segment is at the forefront of it. However, Tata Motors, which has established itself in the Indian electric car market has been strongly opposing this demand claiming that hybrid cars emit pollutants into the environment, which nullifies the need for tax cuts for such vehicles. Instead, Tata is emphasising on the electric vehicles.

Now, in an interaction with the news agency, Chandra has reportedly reiterated that stance. He said that hybrid vehicles do not align with the key national objectives of achieving a net carbon-zero target, improving air quality levels, and reducing fossil fuel imports. The Tata Motors official reportedly noted that hybrid and CNG cars help improve fuel efficiency and meet emission-related regulatory compliances but cannot be compared with pure battery electric vehicles.

Chandra also reportedly said that the government already supports hybrid vehicles with lower taxation and there is no need to bring those at par with electric vehicles. He further stated that hybrid cars cannot be compared with electric vehicles as they essentially run on polluting fossil fuels. "The hybrid is actually a fossil fuel vehicle which is being presented as an EV because it uses a motor and a miniscule battery pack. Essentially it uses fossil fuel as the energy source," Chandra said, further adding, “Why should there be a differentiated treatment for a fossil fuel-based technology."

