Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Commences Deliveries Of Tiago Ev

Tata Motors commences deliveries of Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced that they have started the deliveries of the Tiago EV in 133 cities. The first batch of 2,000 Tiago EVs has been delivered. Tata Motors received 10,000 bookings in a single day for Tiago EV, making it the Fastest Booked EV in India. As of now, the homegrown manufacturer has more than 20,000 bookings for the electric hatchback.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 15:47 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a 38.6% growth YoY in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all. Furthermore, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the channel partners across the country who are helping us in our journey and realizing the dream of India evolving to electric."

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

Also Read : Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared

The price of the Tiago EV starts at 8.49 lakh and goes up to 11.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tiago EV electric vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS