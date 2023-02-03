Tata Motors commences deliveries of Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced that they have started the deliveries of the Tiago EV in 133 cities. The first batch of 2,000 Tiago EVs has been delivered. Tata Motors received 10,000 bookings in a single day for Tiago EV, making it the Fastest Booked EV in India. As of now, the homegrown manufacturer has more than 20,000 bookings for the electric hatchback.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a 38.6% growth YoY in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all. Furthermore, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the channel partners across the country who are helping us in our journey and realizing the dream of India evolving to electric."

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

The price of the Tiago EV starts at ₹8.49 lakh and goes up to ₹11.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3.

