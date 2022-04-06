HT Auto
Tata electric SUV concept to break cover today: What to expect

While there is no official word on it, rumors suggest that the new Tata electric SUV could be a more powerful variant of the Nexon EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM
Tata Motors is gearing up for extending its electric vehicle portfolio and later today the company will be revealing its new electric SUV concept. The Safari-maker enjoys a huge share in the Indian electric car market thanks to its Nexon EV and Tigor EV, and the company is now planning to extend this share further with its upcoming battery-powered SUV.

(Also read: Live and latest updates from Tata EV unveil event)

Tata had shared a glimpse of the EV previously which hinted at several details such as blue paint theme which is a signature colour present on both the existing Tata EVs - Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. The company has also teased the car's front end kitted with LED light bar stretching across the car's hood and blending into the ORVMs.

(Also Read: Tata Altroz automatic drive review: Convenient but lacking enthusiasm)

Similar to the design language found on the company's existing SUVs, the teaser also showed new triangular-shaped LED headlamps positioned towards the lower bumper. Over the side, there are modern looking grey coloured machine cut alloys and at the rear sits an EV badging and a Tata Motors logo. 

While there is no official word on it, rumors suggest that it could be a more powerful variant of the Nexon EV. The company may update the Nexon EV with a 6.6 kW AC charger, and a larger battery pack than the existing model's 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with Ziptron technology. While currently the model comes with a full range of 312 km, the upcoming SUV could likely come with a further extended range. 

More details about the upcoming Tata's electric SUV will be revealed soon. 

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata SUV Tata cars India Tata electric SUV
