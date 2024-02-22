Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles South Africa Announces Tax Break To Boost Ev And Hydrogen Vehicle Production

South Africa announces tax break to boost EV and hydrogen vehicle production

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM
Follow us on:
  • The tax break is key for South Africa, which despite its natural advantages, has done little to develop an electric-vehicle industry in the country.
The tax break is seen as a crucial incentive to attract investments, promote innovation, and drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) sector in South Africa (REUTERS)

South Africa has taken a significant step to bolster one of its key export industries by introducing a major tax break for investments in the production of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The measure, announced in Wednesday's budget, allows companies to claim a 150 per cent tax deduction on such investments.

This move aims to support vehicle manufacturers, including local units of Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, which have been advocating for incentives to sustain the industry that contributed over 400 billion rand ($21 billion) in exports last year, a report by Bloomberg stated.

The tax break is seen as a crucial incentive to attract investments, promote innovation, and drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) sector in South Africa. However, some industry leaders, like Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, believe that the 2026 start date for the incentive is too late.

Despite its natural advantages, South Africa has made limited progress in developing an electric vehicle industry. The country possesses significant reserves of raw materials crucial for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, such as nickel and manganese, ranking sixth globally in this aspect.

South Africa also has ambitious plans to develop a green hydrogen industry, leveraging its status as the world's largest producer of platinum, a key metal used in fuel-cell engines powered by hydrogen. The Bloomberg report added that with the new tax incentive and its existing auto industry, South Africa could become a hub for electric vehicles in the region. However, it also highlighted challenges such as power cuts, a high carbon intensity power grid, and weak economic growth that could hinder these ambitions.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
1082.0 cc 200 Kmph 20.4 kmpl
₹ 15.96 - 17.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric
39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
2.96 kWh 45 Kmph 170 Km
₹ 73,999 - 98,500
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
3.1 kWh 65 Kmph 60 km
₹59,900
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
3.1 kWh 50 Kmph 85 km
₹74,000
Compare View Offers

Toyota Motor Corp. and BMW AG are among the major automakers operating in South Africa. The tax break is expected to stimulate investment in these sectors, driving technological advancement and economic growth in South Africa's automotive industry.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Toyota Ford Electric vehicle hydrogen vehicle Tax South Africa
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS