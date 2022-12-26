Sony Honda teases its first EV ahead of debut at CES 2023

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), a joint venture between Sony and Honda, has officially confirmed that it will unveil its new electric vehicle (EV) at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 4. The joint venture expects to start production of its first electric vehicle in 2026, with a focus on North American production and online sales in that market. Japan will be the second market, followed by a European launch. Sony has released a teaser image with the announcement. However the teaser image does not provide a clear look at the model.

While many details are yet to be confirmed, Sony Honda Mobility has indicated that the car may be capable of autonomous driving at level 3 under certain conditions and level 2+ within a wider range of settings. The company also suggests that there are features that will be added to the car through the use of a subscription service. There are also reports that the car infotainment might include a full version of the PlayStation 5.

According to reports, the upcoming EVs from Sony Honda Mobility will be offered in the premium EV segment which means that while these may not be exactly affordable for mass-market consumption, there is a chance that the products could undercut those from luxury car brands.

Sony has been tasked to provide the software system inside the EVs and will be responsible for cloud-based services and in-cabin entertainment options. Honda will contribute its vehicle manufacturing expertise and engineering capabilities to a joint venture with Sony. It is not yet clear whether Honda or Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will be responsible for after-sales support. Sony Honda Mobility has announced that pre-orders for the first car produced by the joint venture will be available in the first half of 2025.

Earlier this year, at the 2022 edition of the CES, Sony had showcased it second electric car concept called the Vision-S 02.

