Skoda to launch Enyaq EV tomorrow: Specs, range, features and price expectation

Czech auto giant Skoda Auto is gearing up to launch its first electric car in India tomorrow (February 26). The carmaker will introduce the Enyaq electric SUV on Tuesday, foraying into the premium electric vehicle segment. The Enyaq electric SUV was earlier showcased during the Bharat Global Mobility Expo held in Delhi last month. The electric SUV from Skoda will be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially. However, Skoda may start manufacturing it locally depending on demands.

The Enyaq electric SUV is based on Skoda Auto's MEB platform built from the ground-up and developed specially for electric vehicles. The same platform also underpins the likes of Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4. The Enyaq EV stands 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width and 1,618 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. The electric vehicle, as the dimension suggests, offers a spacious cabin, distinguishing itself from Skoda's flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, with its two-row configuration.

As far as the design is concerned, the Skoda Enyaq comes with an illuminated grille, sweptback LED headlamps, contrast black inserts, and aero-inspired alloy wheels besides wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering and a number plate recess on the tailgate, integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Skoda Enyaq will come with several advanced features. These include the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment system and leatherette upholstery in the cabin.

Also watch: Skoda Enyaq EV first look

Skoda Enyaq EV is offered in multiple variants across the world. In India, Skoda is expected to drive in the Enyaq 80 variant. It comes equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce a max power output of 282 bhp and 310 Nm. According to Skoda, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The battery pack is an 82 kWh unit that offers range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. It also takes just 28 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent using fast chargers.

The Skoda Enyaq EV will take on the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among other electric vehicles. It is expected to come with a starting price north of ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

