Skoda shares first look at the interior of its most affordable EV Elroq

Skoda is all set to announce a new electric car for the global markets. Named Elroq, the upcoming electric car will be the Czech auto giant's smallest as well as the most affordable model in the EV segment. Ahead of the official debut, which will take place during Skoda's annual press conference tomorrow (March 15), the carmaker has shared the first glimpse at the EV. It has shared the interior sketch of the Elroq EV through its social media handles.

Skoda Elroq is expected to be an electric SUV, compact in size. It will be the new entry-level electric vehicle from the carmaker which also offers the Enyaq in EV segment. The electric SUV is expected to be launched in global markets by early next year. Given Skoda's interest to enter the mass EV segment in India, it cannot be ruled out for a launch here as well at a later date.

The sketch of the interior hints at a simplistic dashboard. It shows the electric car's three-spoke steering wheel and a small digital screen behind it that acts as the instrument cluster. The dashboard is dominated by a large and floating touchscreen display. Under it is a row of eight buttons that, at least visually, appear to be physical ones. The centre console is also neat without any buttons or controls. The cabin also has LED ambient lighting on the dashboard and doors.

According to reports, the Skoda Elroq electric SUV is likely to be based on the carmaker's popular SUV Karoq. Some of the design elements are also expected to be inspired from the Vision 7S concept Skoda showcased two years ago. The length of the electric vehicle is likely to be around four metres. The earlier teaser showed a typical EV face with closed-out grille, LED headlight and DRL setup and illuminated Skoda logo at the front. The overall stance of the Elroq SUV appeared to be tall.

Being an entry-level electric car, the Skoda Elroq is expected to be equipped with smaller battery pack than the ones used in Enyaq. According to reports, the Elroq could two choices of battery packs ranging between 50kWh to 75kWh in capacity.

