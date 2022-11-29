Copyright © HT Media Limited
Simple One electric scooter production to begin in January: Details

Electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy on Tuesday announced that it will begin the production of its flagship One electric scooter from January. It also announced the inauguration of its first state-of-the-art manufacturing facility - Simple Vision 1.0, which will be open to commencing operations from January 19. Currently, trial production runs are ongoing in the factory, after which Simple Energy will officially commission its production ahead of the commercial launch and deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 13:24 PM
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.

Located in Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an initial investment of 100+crore and spread across 2,00,000 sqft, Simple Vision has the capacity to manufacture up to 1 million units annually. The factory adheres to industry 4.0 standards while the company has designed a motor line to manufacture its own proprietary motor, which is a first in its category. Simple Energy claims that the factory will also be one of the safest manufacturing units in the country.

The factory will also provide job opportunities to over 700 workers in and around Hosur. “We are officially moving from planning to execution, prototype to production, and dreams to reality. The efforts are now taking shape into a larger vision, Simple Vision 1.0," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

The Simple One electric scooter claims to offer a range of 236 kilometres in ideal conditions but the introduction of an additional 1.6 kWh battery pack further adds to this figure. This battery can be stowed in the boot of the electric scooter which adds to the convenience aspect.

The Simple One electric scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor which produces 72 Nm of torque. It offers fast-charging option, has a 30-litre boot space and a host of smart features such as on-board navigation, riding modes, phone app, call and music control, among others.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 13:03 PM IST
TAGS: Simple One Simple Energy electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
